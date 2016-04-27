April 27 Central European Media Enterprises

* co-CEO Michael Del Nin, on conference call, says targeting free cash flow in 2016 to be break-even

* "As we aim to use free cash flow to reduce our debt we are targeting free cash flow for the full year to be approximately break-even."

* CME said earlier it expected unlevered free cash flow of $85 million to $95 million at actual rates in 2016

* Del Nin says anticipates OIBDA margin in 2016 will exceed 20 percent margin in 2015

* says expects interest expense in Q2 will be $20 million lower than in Q1

* says cash interest payments will be higher this year

