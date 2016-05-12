May 12 Czech bank CSOB, a unit of KBC Groep Nv
* CSOB says Q1 net profit down 13 percent y/y to CZK 3.3
billion ($139.03 million), impacted by banking taxes, declining
margin, lower fees
* CSOB says Q1 operating expenses up 5 percent y/y to CZK
4.4 billion due to estimated impact of banking resolution and
deposit insurance schemes
* CSOB says adjusted for banking taxes, operating expenses
would decline 1 pct to CZK 3.6 billion
* CSOB says loan volume up 7 percent y/y, deposits rise 7
percent y/y
* CSOB says strong growth in business volumes was more than
offset by declining net interest margin and lower fee income
* CSOB says adjusted for ICT insourcing and estimated impact
of banking taxes, Q1 net profit decreased by 9 percent
($1 = 23.7360 Czech crowns)