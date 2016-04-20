BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Peugeot Sa
* Peugeot Citroen says raises outlook for Slovak plant production this year from 290,000 to 315,000 over strong demand in Q1 and positive signals for the rest of the year
* 2015 output 303,000 Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.