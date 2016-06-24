BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
June 24 Kofola Ceskoslovensko As
* Kofola says decided to withdraw from acquisition of WAD GROUP
* WAD GROUP has 40 pct stake in WATER HOLDING, a firm that controls in Slovak firms Slovenske pramene a zriedla, Stredoslovenske zriedla, Zlata studna
* Kofola says "As Kofola should have entered into WATER HOLDING as a minority shareholder, Kofola regarded the conditions necessary for the approval of the transaction imposed by the Antimonopoly office of the Slovak Republic as currently hardly realisable". Further company coverage:
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard