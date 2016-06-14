BRIEF-Stadler selects Teleste’s Passenger Information system
* TADLER SELECTS TELESTE'S PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR ITS TRAINS TO AB TRANSITIO IN SWEDEN
June 14 (Reuters) -
* Czech telecoms regulator says three existing operators have paid czk 2.64 billion in auction of 1800, 2600 mhz spectrum
* O2 Czech Republic to pay czk 1.47 billion, T-Mobile czk 729.9 million and Vodafone czk 442.0 million
* Decision publication expected in second half of 2016 Further company coverage:
OXFORD, England, May 22 EU antitrust regulators will rule in the "next few months" whether Alphabet's Google abused its dominance of internet searches and other areas, a senior European Commission official said on Monday, an outcome that could lead to a hefty fine.