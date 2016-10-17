BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
Oct 17 New World Resources (NWR)
* says to hold general meeting on Nov 3 at shareholder request
* says shareholders will vote on whether to resolve to place NWR into voluntary liquidation
* says if the resolutions approved, it is intended that a Meeting of Creditors will be convened on the same day to approve, amongst other things, the appointment of the liquidators
* NWR's main business, the Czech mining unit OKD, filed for insolvency in May
* OKD creditors committee has agreed to pursue reorganisation Further company coverage:
