BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Kofola Ceskoslovensko As
* Czech soft drinks maker Kofola could issue new shares to support its share price, subdued by a limited float, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Burys told Hospodarske Noviny daily paper.
* "We believe that the main reason behind the drop of our shares is not connected with the state of the company or investors' trust, but that it is caused by low trading volumes," Burys was quoted as saying by the paper.
* Currently, only 7 percent of Kofola's shares are traded on the Prague Stock Exchange, the paper said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.