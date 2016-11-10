Nov 10 Moneta Money Bank As
* Moneta Money Bank says nine-month net profit dived 9
percent to 3.19 billion crowns
* Moneta says third-quarter net profit decreased to 909
million crowns from 1,133 million crowns a year ago
* Company says third-quarter net interest income down to
2.05 billion crowns from 2.32 billion crowns
* Adds that its third-quarter cost of risk decreased to 188
million crowns from 322 million crowns
* Moneta says total operating income in third quarter
dropped to 2.66 billion crowns from 3.03 billion crowns
* Says will propose 2016 dividend of 100-110 percent of
consolidated profit after tax
* Says it maintains guidance for net impairment of loans and
receivables at 1 percent
