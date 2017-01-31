BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
Jan 31 O2 Czech Republic As
* says share premium distribution not one-off but mid-term intention
* says decided not to provide any specific financial guidance for 2017 at this stage, does not want to put commercial strategy "at risk"
* said earlier it would propose a dividend of 17 crowns per share from 2016 net profit, up from 16 crowns a share the previous year, on top of its intention to pay part of its share premium at the level of 4 crowns a share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
May 29 British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.