* CEZ says picks winners to buy its apartments, other real estate in Prague for CZK 1.45 billion

* Kennial a.s. to buy 739 Prague-Pisnice apartments for CZK 1.31 bln

* STN Invest to buy commercial centre in Prague-Pisnice for CZK 68.2 mln

* AIDA Praha to buy Prague-Vrsovice residential building for CZK 72.2 mln

* CEZ says sale in accordance with its strategy which is to fully concentrate on core business