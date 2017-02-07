BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 O2 Czech Republic As
* PPF says sells 3 percent in O2 Czech Republic
* Says shares sold to Belviport Trading
* Says divestment is a one-off decision by the group and it is not currently planning to sell further shares in O2
* PPF says aim is to increase O2 Czech Republic free float
* Says sale will raise free float to 17.4 pct excluding treasury shares; PPF equity stake down to 81.1 pct, voting rights to 82.4 pct
* Belviport Trading is vehicle owned by Czech investor Pavel Tykac, its stake rises to around 3.92 pct Further company coverage:
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.