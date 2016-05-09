US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
May 9 The Reserve Bank of India:
* Proposes change in forex rules to mandate Demat holding of securities by non-residents on repatriation basis
* Proposes to mandate that foreign investment by non-residents on repatriation basis can be made in approved securities only in dematerialised form Source text (Reporting by Himank Sharma)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)