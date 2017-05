Sept 13 Reliance Infra exec says:

* Stake sale in Mumbai power distribution business delayed

* Expect to bid for one trillion rupees worth of projects in the next 4 quarters

* Reliance Defence will exit corporate debt restructuring by December

* Co will reach order book of 300 billion rupees in next few quarters

* Might not be able to make Reliance Infra debt free by end of FY17 Further company coverage: