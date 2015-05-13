May 13 The Philippines' Ayala Land Inc says:

* Q1 net income 4.1 billion pesos ($91.64 million), up 19 percent year-on-year, on strong property development and commercial leasing operations Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1H2hHl0) Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.7400 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)