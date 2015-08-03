BRIEF-Stonemor Partners files for non-timely 10-Q
* Stonemor Partners LP says continuing to analyze and review historical recognition of revenue and related costs and prior financial statements
Aug 3 Philippines' Metro Pacific
* Says H1 core net income 5.9 billion pesos ($129.2 million)
* Says H1 net income 5.6 billion pesos
* Says sees 2015 core net income at 10 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 45.6500 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)
WARSAW, May 11 Poland's biggest power group PGE reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, which it attributed to lower costs.