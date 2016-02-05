BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Philippines' Globe Telecom
* Says 2015 service revenue up 15 pct
* Says 2015 net income 16.5 billion pesos
* Says 2015 net income up 23 percent Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1PnaT69 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Erik dela Cruz)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility