BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever March-qtr profit rises 6.2 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees
May 17 San Miguel Corp
* Plans to build at least 3 more industrial estates in Mindanao, San Miguel President Ramon Ang says
* To build at least one power plant in each of the three industrial estate Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: