UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 San Miguel Corp
* Says 2015 operating income 78.7 billion pesos
* Says 2015 consolidated sales 674 billion pesos, down 13 percent
* Says 2015 operating income up 41 percent
* Says 2015 consolidated net income, before foreigne exchange translation, 38.2 billion pesos, up 26 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.