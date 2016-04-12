April 12 Philippines' SM Prime Holdings Inc officials, in a press briefing after an annual stockholders' meeting, said

* Plans to seek shelf registration of 50-70 billion pesos ($1.1-1.5 billion) corporate bonds

* Initial tranche of bond offering in Q3

* Fund-raising to support 3 year capex of 180 billion pesos

* Prefers bonds with 10 year maturity or more (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)