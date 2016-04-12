BRIEF-Abu Dhabi bourse registers Shuaa Capital International as market maker
* Grants Shuaa Capital International (a subsidiary of Shuaa Capital) a license to serve as market maker on exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 12 Philippines' SM Prime Holdings Inc officials, in a press briefing after an annual stockholders' meeting, said
* Plans to seek shelf registration of 50-70 billion pesos ($1.1-1.5 billion) corporate bonds
* Initial tranche of bond offering in Q3
* Fund-raising to support 3 year capex of 180 billion pesos
* Prefers bonds with 10 year maturity or more Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)
* SAYS AS OF APRIL 1 AGREEMENT BETWEEN DACAPO HOLDINGS AND LAND CT ENTERPRISES GMBH, EXPIRED