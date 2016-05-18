BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen says takeover talks with potential bidder have ended
* TAKOVER TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BIDDER ON CO'S SHARES AND CERTIFICATES ENDED
May 18 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc
* Says wins government approval to develop Ipilan mine, sees trial shipment in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
* TAKOVER TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BIDDER ON CO'S SHARES AND CERTIFICATES ENDED
* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - currently delta has nearly released its full production capacity, but still cannot meet market demand