May 25 A block of JG Summit Holdings Inc shares is up for sale, reports IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

* Share sale to raise $210 million-$220 million

* Owner John Gokongwei selling 120 million shares at range of 82.10-85.75 pesos per share

* Shares being offered at 6-10 percent discount to pre-deal close of 91.20 pesos

* UBS is sole bookrunner