BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
May 27 Globe Telecom Inc
* Says to spend close to $500 million over 5-year period to expand data network Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
May 23Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co Ltd :