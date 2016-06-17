BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Philippines' Travellers International Hotel Group Inc President and CEO Kingson Sian says
* Opening of $1 billion Westside City integrated casino-resort pushed back to 2020-2021 from late-2018
* Decision to delay Westside City casino opening due to oversupply in gaming sector Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: