BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month net income up 33 pct at 128.5 million euros
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
May 25 Tiger Resort Leisure & Entertainment, an affiliate of Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp, says
* Investment in Phase 1 of Manila integrated hotel and casino project raised to $2.7 billion from $2 billion; to open end of this year
* "very keen" on public listing in the Philippines Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)
* Says not aware of any development of Enforcement Directorate taking possession of Vijay Mallya's stake in co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qPtKEO) Further company coverage: