Aug 2 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) says

* H1 net income 12.5 billion pesos

* H1 net income down 33 percent y/y

* Q2 net income 6.25 billion pesos

* Q2 net income down 33 percent y/y

* Q2 core net income 10.5 billion pesos

* Q2 core net income up 9.0 percent y/y

* 2016 core income guidance kept at 30 billion pesos