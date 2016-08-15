BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, in a statement, says
* Still sees positive prospects despite H1 net loss
* Sees 'better performance' in second half as it enters its peak production period
* Shipments of higher grade nickel ore withheld in H1 in anticipation of higher prices in H2
* Receives 'excellent feedback' from authorities on documentation, reportorial and permitting compliance after government audit of its mining operations
* Receives 'favourable' feedback from govt audit team on rehabilitation, slope stabilization and greening programmes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)