BRIEF-Pragma Faktoring Q1 net profit falls to 449,244 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 449,244 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 8 Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
* Shares open 1.7 percent lower after Philippine c. bank slaps record fine in relation to cyber heist Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 449,244 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 15 Beijing Airport High-tech Park Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 19 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ZFW13E Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)