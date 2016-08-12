Peter Luger sues rival steakhouse over its name
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
Aug 12 Jg Summit Holdings Inc
* Says H1 core net income up 30.6 percent year/year Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2bar5LM Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)