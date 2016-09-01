BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
Sept 1 Philweb Corp
* Says to temporarily put 216 employees on "forced leave" for 1 month from Sept 1 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2c1RZZk Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago