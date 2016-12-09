Dec 9 Philippines' SM Investments Corp

* Says will issue next tranche of retail bonds in first half 2017

* SM is allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to 50 billion pesos ($1 billion) retail bonds in 3 years.

* Retail bonds to help finance the 85 billion pesos capital spending next year for property, banking and retail businesses Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.7650 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)