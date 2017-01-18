BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 SM Prime Holdings Inc :
* To raise 15 billion - 20 billion pesos ($301 million - 401 million) via fixed-rate bonds in first half of 2017, President Jeffrey Lim told Reuters
* Proceeds from the bond sale will be used to fund capital expenditure ($1 = 49.7850 Philippine pesos)
CARACAS, May 29 The president of Venezuela's opposition-run Congress on Monday accused Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs of "aiding and abetting the country's dictatorial regime" following a report that it had bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the cash-strapped country.