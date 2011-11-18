ROME Nov 18 Italy's new prime minister, Mario Monti, will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy next week, he told reporters.

European leaders have welcomed Monti, who took power at the head of a technocrat government earlier this week after the resignation of Silvio Berlusconi. The departure of the flamboyant media magnate caused a collective sigh of relief among exasperated euro zone leaders, who hope Monti can overcome a disastrous collapse of market confidence in Italy under Berlusconi.

