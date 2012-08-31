Aug 31 Italian EU harmonised consumer prices (HICP)
rose a preliminary 0.2 percent month-on-month in August, with
the year-on-year inflation rate easing slightly to 3.5 percent
from 3.6 percent in July, data showed on Friday.
The HICP was below the median forecast of +0.3 pct m/m, +3.6
pct y/y in a Reuters survey of analysts.
Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main
domestic price index (NIC), rose a preliminary 0.4 percent on
the month, and was up 3.2 percent annually, above the median
forecast for +0.3 pct m/m, +3.1 pct y/y.
Rising fuel costs drove up the NIC, ISTAT said.
ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdown:
The EU-harmonised index (HICP):
AUG JULY JUNE
Monthly change 0.2 -1.7 0.2
Yr/yr inflation 3.5 3.6 3.6
Index (base 2005=100) 116.7 116.5 118.5
The NIC index:
Monthly CPI index rise 0.4 0.1 0.2
Yr-on-yr inflation 3.2 3.1 3.3
Index (base 1995) 106.5 106.1 106.0
- Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running
at 2.1 percent y/y on the NIC index in August, down from 2.2
percent in July. No core inflation data is available or the
HICP.
ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the
NIC index. No such breakdown is supplied for the HICP.
Sector m/m yr/yr
Food -0.1 2.5
Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 0.1 6.3
Clothing -0.2 2.8
Housing, electricity, fuel 0.2 7.1
Domestic goods 0.0 2.1
Health spending 0.0 0.2
Transport 2.7 6.2
Communications 0.4 -0.8
Recreation 0.3 0.7
Education 0.0 2.0
Hotels, restaurants 0.0 2.3
Other goods, services 0.0 2.4