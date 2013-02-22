ROME, Feb 22 Italian retail sales posted a monthly rise in December after five consecutive declines but still fell steeply year-on-year, while over the whole of last year the contraction in sales was the steepest for at least 18 years. December retail sales posted a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent increase in December, national statistics institute ISTAT reported on Friday, and were down an unadjusted 3.8 percent year on year. Italians go to the polls on Sunday and Monday with little sign of any end to what retail associations and research institutes say is the worst slump in consumer spending since World War Two. Over the whole of 2012 unadjusted retail sales were down 2.2 percent from the year before, the steepest decline since the start of the current series in 1995, ISTAT said. The data is not adjusted for consumer price inflation, which stood at 3 percent in 2012, based on the main domestic NIC index, indicating that retail sales posted a significantly more marked decline in inflation adjusted terms. In 2011 retail sales fell 1.3 percent. ISTAT gave the following data for December Dec Nov Oct Mth/Mth change* 0.2 -0.4 -1.3 Yr/yr change** -3.8 -3.1 -3.8 Food sales (m/m) 0.2 0.1 -1.3 Non-food sales (m/m) 0.2 -0.6 -1.4 *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting By Gavin Jones)