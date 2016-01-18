ROME Jan 18 Italian bourse regulator Consob
said on Monday it was investigating share trades into bank Monte
dei Paschi after the stock dropped as much as 15
percent during the day.
"We are monitoring MPS and other banks. There have been
Italian hands and foreign hands on (MPS) stock and we are
investigating this," said Consob President Giuseppe Vegas. "We
will see at the end of the day who bought and who sold."
Earlier, Consob said it was temporarily banning
short-selling of shares in Monte dei Paschi, which is
underperforming a troubled banking sector because its balance
sheet is perceived as weaker than its peers.
