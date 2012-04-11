MOSCOW, April 11 Uralkali, the world's
second-largest potash producer by capacity, said its 2011 net
profit jumped 64 percent from the previous year to $1.53 billion
on higher prices and output, though it missed expectations as
financial expenses weighed.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of
$1.75 billion, but the company booked $222 million in financial
expenses, pushing it below this level.
The company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and
associates, did not provide any financial outlook for the
current year while noting that the industry is well-positioned.
"Despite recent market challenges, the fundamentals of the
potash industry remain strong and we are sure that we will be
able to satisfy growing demand in the longer term," chief
executive Vladislav Baumgertner said in a statement.
Last year's earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $2.46 billion, up from $1.40
billion in 2010 and also ahead of the $2.38 billion Reuters poll
forecast.
Revenue in the period reached $4.20 billion, up from $2.99
billion in 2010 and slightly below the $4.21 billion forecast.
Uralkali merged with domestic rival Silvinit last year to
become Russia's largest potash producer, and its financials have
been adjusted to reflect the combination of the two firms.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)