March 30 (Reuters) -

* Russia's Globaltrans says 2014 net income sharply down to 571 million roubles ($9.85 million) from 8.1 billion year earlier

* Globaltrans says 2014 revenue down 7 percent to 41.89 billion roubles

* Globaltrans says recommends no dividend payout on 2014 results, use profit to pay off debt ($1 = 57.9800 roubles)