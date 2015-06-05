June 5 Dixy Group :

* Q1 2015 net loss at 140.1 million roubles ($2.5 million) vs net profit of 667 million roubles in Q1 2014

* Q1 EBITDA at 2.8 billion roubles, down 13.1 percent y/y from 3.2 billion roubles in Q1 2014

* Q1 EBITDA margin at 4.4 percent vs 6.5 percent in Q1 2014 Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.2470 roubles)