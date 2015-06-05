BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Dixy Group :
* Q1 2015 net loss at 140.1 million roubles ($2.5 million) vs net profit of 667 million roubles in Q1 2014
* Q1 EBITDA at 2.8 billion roubles, down 13.1 percent y/y from 3.2 billion roubles in Q1 2014
* Q1 EBITDA margin at 4.4 percent vs 6.5 percent in Q1 2014 Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.2470 roubles)
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: