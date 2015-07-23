UPDATE 2-Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau, trains sights on home
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
July 23 Russian food retailer O'Key Group says:
* Q2 net retail revenue increased 1.6 percent year-on-year to 37.6 billion roubles ($654.57 million);
* Q2 Like-for-Like sales decreased 4.3 percent y-o-y;
* Plans to open the first discount stores at the end of the third quarter of 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.4425 roubles) (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova)
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.