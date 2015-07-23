July 23 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit :

* Raises forecast for 2015 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin to 10.0-11.2 percent from 9.5-11 percent.

* "Right now we can talk about the range of 10-11.2 percent EBITDA margin for the full 2015," Chief Executive Officer Sergey Galitskiy tells analysts on a conference call. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)