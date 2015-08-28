Aug 28 Dixy Group :

* Sees sales rising by 16-20 percent in 2015 (previous forecast: 20-25 percent).

* "We target from 16 to 20 percent revenue growth in the full year 2015 with up to 500 store openings on net basis," CEO Ilya Yakubson told a conference call. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)