BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group says files for non-timely 10-Q
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Magnit says:
* Q3 net profit at 17.988 billion roubles ($289.3 million), up 25.75 percent year-on-year;
* Q3 EBITDA 26.485 billion roubles, up 10 percent year-on-year;
* Q3 EBITDA margin at 11.24 percent vs 12.42 percent in Q3 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.1700 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results