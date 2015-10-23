Oct 23 Magnit says:

* Q3 net profit at 17.988 billion roubles ($289.3 million), up 25.75 percent year-on-year;

* Q3 EBITDA 26.485 billion roubles, up 10 percent year-on-year;

* Q3 EBITDA margin at 11.24 percent vs 12.42 percent in Q3 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.1700 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)