French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 12
PARIS, May 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Oct 29 Rusagro says:
* Q3 total revenue rose 23 percent, year-on-year, to 20.42 billion roubles ($318.5 million);
* Q3 sugar business revenue rose 51 percent to 8.66 billion roubles;
* Q3 meat business revenue fell 10 percent to 4.96 billion roubles;
* Q3 oil and fat business revenue rose 15 percent to 3.86 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.1180 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
PARIS, May 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* APRIL REVENUE UP 25.2 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)