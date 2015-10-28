Oct 28 Cherkizovo Group says:

* Poultry sales volumes rose 10 percent in January-September, year-on-year, to 341,370 tonnes; average price increased 9 percent to 94.93 roubles ($1.47) per kilogram;

* Pork sales volumes down 0.1 percent in January-September, year-on-year, at 119,028 tonnes; average price increased 9 percent to 104.89 roubles per kilogram. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7200 roubles) (Moscow newsroom)