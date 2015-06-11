Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
June 11 Russia's PIK Group :
* Says has successfully extended a loan agreement of 24.3 billion roubles ($444.36 million) with VTB Capital Plc, part of VTB, for two years, until June 11, 2017, with a subsequent extension option of two years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.6850 roubles)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCQGTy) Further company coverage: