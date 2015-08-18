BRIEF-Hanover insurance group Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Net premiums written were $1.18 billion in quarter, up 3.7 percent from prior-year quarter
Aug 18 VTB Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call:
* VTB hopes to make small profit for 2015
* Expects its corporate loan book to grow by up to 10 percent in 2015; retail portfolio to be flat
* Expects cost of risk at end year at below 3 percent
* Ukraine business didn't have material effect on H1 results; doesn't expect it to seriously affect full-year results
* VTB doesn't expect to borrow on external markets in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Alexander Winning)
May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources.