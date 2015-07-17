July 17 Russian consumer electronic retailer M.video :

* Says sales rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 36.1 billion roubles ($635.3 million);

* Says Q2 Like-for-Like sales fell 3 percent year-on-year;

* "These results ... make us more optimistic on the future, as we are going to add at least 20 new stores to our portfolio in the second half of 2015," - CEO Alexander Tynkovan. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8255 roubles)