July 22 Russia's MD Medical Group :

* Says in Q2 the total number of deliveries rose 19 percent year-on-year to 1,327;

* The total number of in-patient treatments grew 41 percent y-o-y to 290,662;

* The total number of out-patient treatments up 52 percent y-o-y to 12,486;

* On a like-for-Like basis, the total number of deliveries rose 1 percent in H1, in-patient and out-patient treatments up 6 percent y-o-y. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: