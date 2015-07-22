BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical's convertible bond issue plan
* Says securities regulator halts review of its convertible bond issue proposal
July 22 Russia's MD Medical Group :
* Says in Q2 the total number of deliveries rose 19 percent year-on-year to 1,327;
* The total number of in-patient treatments grew 41 percent y-o-y to 290,662;
* The total number of out-patient treatments up 52 percent y-o-y to 12,486;
* On a like-for-Like basis, the total number of deliveries rose 1 percent in H1, in-patient and out-patient treatments up 6 percent y-o-y. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DAKAR, May 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four international aid agencies have temporarily suspended their operations in northern Central African Republic due to attacks on aid workers by armed groups, the United Nations said on Friday.