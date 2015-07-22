BRIEF-Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's vehicle sales down in April, January-April
* Says vehicle sales down 12.35 percent y/y in April, down 15.84 percent y/y in Jan-Apr
July 22 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit says:
* Q2 net profit rose 25 percent year-on-year to 15.75 billion roubles ($276.28 million)
* Q2 EBITDA up 30.15 percent yr/yr at 28.20 billion roubles;
* Q2 EBITDA margin at 11.95 percent vs 11.71 percent in Q2 2014;
* H1 net profit rises 28.78 percent yr/yr to 25.2 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0080 roubles)
* Says vehicle sales down 12.35 percent y/y in April, down 15.84 percent y/y in Jan-Apr
* Says its outstanding loans as of April 30 totalled 13.6 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), accumulated new loans exceeded 20 percent of assets at end-2016