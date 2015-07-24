BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
July 24 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro :
* Says Q2 total revenue increased 16 percent, year-on-year, to 18.78 billion roubles ($323.45 million);
* Sugar division revenue increased 49 percent, year-on-year, to 9.46 billion roubles;
* Meat division revenue decreased 6 percent, year-on-year, to 4.53 billion roubles;
* Oil and fat division revenue decreased 14 percent, year-on-year, to 3.55 billion roubles. ($1 = 58.0620 roubles) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.